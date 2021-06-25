Free youth activities in New Mills prove a success

The Youth Matters group has been running since the spring and has created a positive space for young people of New Mills to meet. As well as a free youth club for the over 11s, there is also a junior craft club.

Cath Finn, one of the volunteers who works on the project said: “There was nothing for young people to do on this side of New Mills.

"There is a lot of poverty in the town and families may not have the spare funds to pay for extra activities for their children so we knew there was a need and we also knew the activities had to be free.”

Some of the children at the younger craft session put on by Youth Matters New Mills

The craft club, which is for children aged five to 11, runs on Mondays at St George’s Parish Hall from 5pm to 6.30pm and averages 20 members a session.

And the youth club in the same venue is for over 11s and takes places from 7pm to 9.30pm on Fridays with a free hot meal provided. Numbers for this are are around the 70 mark each session.

The committee running the project is made up of adults from a variety of backgrounds and experience as well as young people to guide them in what young people want and need today.

A youngster enjoying the crafty sessions at New Mills Youth Matters

Cath said: “Our first step to setting this up was to ask the young people what they wanted and we worked hard to make it a reality. I'm really proud of how far we have come in such a short time.

"Lots of people have come along to our sessions because there has been a void in services for so long but I’m so pleased people are here, enjoying themselves and having a chance to be with their mates and have some fun.”

Those who attend the craft club have each been given their own bag of materials to make it covid safe and give the youngsters a sense of ownership to bring it every week.

For the older ones the sessions vary and have included boxing, circus skills and cooking as well as free hot food.

Story time for the youngsters of New Mills Youth Matters

The Community Interest Company is a non profit organisation with any money raised going back into the activities.

