Free learn to sing workshop in Chapel-en-le-Frith

Chapel Male Voice Choir will be holding a free ‘Come and Sing’ workshop to encourage more people to give singing a try.

By Lucy Ball
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 3:38pm
Chapel Male Voice Choir are putting on a free learn to sing workshop this month. Pic submitted
On Saturday February, 25 members of the choir will be hosting a workshop at Chapel Methodist Church between 10am and 1pm.

John Goodchild from the choir, said: “This is a fun event , singing popular songs and also professional tuition will be given . No singing experience is required and no need to be able to read music."

The session will end with a short concert at 12.30pm showcasing what has been learnt by the new singers.

John said: “Friends and families can attend and listen to the results of your first sing ! There is no charge to take part and refreshments will be available.”

The choir has been going since 1918 and regularly puts on concerts, the next one will be Sunday March, 18 at St John’s Church Buxton at 7.30pm.To book a place for the workshop ring Steve 07792602467.