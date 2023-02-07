Chapel Male Voice Choir are putting on a free learn to sing workshop this month. Pic submitted

On Saturday February, 25 members of the choir will be hosting a workshop at Chapel Methodist Church between 10am and 1pm.

John Goodchild from the choir, said: “This is a fun event , singing popular songs and also professional tuition will be given . No singing experience is required and no need to be able to read music."

The session will end with a short concert at 12.30pm showcasing what has been learnt by the new singers.

John said: “Friends and families can attend and listen to the results of your first sing ! There is no charge to take part and refreshments will be available.”