Free fun day with human football table, live music and bouncy castles for High Peak town

A town who came together for the Queen’s Jubilee and the King’s Coronation are planning a just-because free fun day this year.

Whaley Bridge Town Council has organised the Whaley Bridge Community Fun Day for Sunday May, 26 between 12pm and 6pm at Whaley Bridge Cricket Ground.

Jon Prior, from Whaley Bridge Community Committee Fun Day, said: “Following on from the success of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 and the King's Coronation event last year I'm pleased to confirm Whaley Bridge Community Fun Day is returning this year.”

There will be lots of events throughout the day to keep people of all ages entertained.

Jon said: “Human Table Football will be returning.

“Entry is not restricted to the pubs and anyone can enter a five person team.

“We anticipate demand for teams will be high so we would recommend early entries to avoid disappointment.”There will be free face painting for children as well as free cricket coaching for the little ones and bouncy castles too.

Jon said: “Tug of War will be one of the events at the Whaley Bridge Community Fun Day.

“There will also be a sack relay race.”

Entry to both events is free and anyone can enter a four person team.

Jon said: “We are delighted Funkystuff will be performing providing their feel good vibe of soul, funk and disco. Entry to the event is free as is the music and all the activities.”

Whaley Bridge Town Council have arranged for a free minibus to shuttle people with mobility issues to and from the cricket ground for the Fun Day on Sunday 26th May 2024.

The shuttle minibus will run continuously from 12 pm picking up and dropping off at The Jodrell Arms, The Cock, Horwich End / Frydays Cod & Cake, Nimbus Antiques and the cricket ground.

Buxton Water is providing free water for the event, there will be a barbecue and a licensed bar as well which will not be free.

This community fun day is in addition to the Whaley Bridge Carnival which is still taking place on Saturday June, 29.