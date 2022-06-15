Former New Mills author publishes murder mystery book set in Buxton

Author Kate P. Adams has released a murder mystery book set in Buxton

The book centres around friends Joyce and Ginger, who jump into action after a murder in Buxton.

Author Kate Minchin, who goes by the pen name of Kate P. Adams, first introduced the character of Joyce in her first series of murder mystery books.

But both Kate and her readers fell so in love with the character that she wanted to write more with her and gave her her own spin off series.

Kate’s latest book, Murder En Suite, which is based in a fictitious hotel on Buxton’s Broad Walk next to the Pavilion Gardens, features well known local landmarks like The Crescent and the Old Hall Hotel.

But for Kate this landscape is now a world away from the place she calls home, in New Jersey, America.

She said: “I grew up in New Mills and Buxton is very close to my heart.”

Kate, who has previously spent her working life in museums and stately homes, found herself unable to work when she first moved to America to live with her wife.

“I hadn’t got a green card yet and I couldn’t get work so I found I had the time to write which I never had before,” she explained. Kate's first series of books the Charlton House Mysteries, was heavily influenced by Chatsworth House and was where readers were first introduced to Joyce.

Kate said: “She is this blonde brassy woman who speaks her mind and I often find myself in situations thinking what would Joyce do.”

It was then she knew she needed to do a series which focused more on Joyce.

Now a published and successful author both here and in the US Kate says she writes three books a year.

"It’s a job,” she said. “One I really enjoy doing but it is a job and you have to be strict with yourself.”

Every day she writes in the morning and researches in the afternoon.

It is also the only job which allows her the time off to return home to see her family in New Mills regularly.

She was coming over to the UK four or five times a year pre-covid and said a regular job would not have given her that much freedom.

"When I first started writing I didn’t know where it would take me but now I’m happy and having a great time.

"And I think over time my wife is less worried I spend all my time googling about murders and how to kill people!”

Kate says in her new book Buxton is exactly as it is in real life as she wanted readers to be transported there and not be disappointed should they ever visit the town.

"For me where you set a book is just as important as the characters. There is a huge demand for cosy murder mysteries where it’s not all blood and gore but real light-hearted escapism.” She added: “I’m really excited about this new series and know it has potential and even if you haven’t read the Charlton House series you can pick up as a new reader for the first in the Joyce and Ginger series.”

Murder En Suite is out now available on Kindle and in paperback on Amazon.