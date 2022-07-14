Former MP offers reward in bid to find wedding ring he lost in Buxton

On Saturday July, 9 author, adventurer and academic Rory Stewart gave a talk at Buxton Opera House as part of the Buxton International Festival.

While in town, he lost his wedding ring and is now desperate to get it back.

He said: “I believe I dropped it somewhere on St John's Road and would be so grateful if someone finds it. I implore them to get in touch if they do.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former MP and Cabinet minister Rory Stewart has lost his wedding ring in Buxton and is offering a reward for its safe return.

“I am offering a reward to the person who finds it and returns it safely.”

His wife Shoshana bought the ring for their wedding ten years ago after spotting it in a shop window.

Rory said: “It was already a very old ring when she bought it and it has a beautiful Maltese cross on the ring – it’s very distinctive.

“Because it’s so old the band may have just snapped.”

Rory Stewart's missing wedding ring

He took to social media when he realised it was missing and his tweet has now been seen by 4.5 million people.

He said: “There are pictures of me wearing the ring while I was giving my talk at the opera house so it has come off after I have come off stage but I only realised when I got back into my car which was parked along the road.

“So many people have got in contact and suggested places to look like in the bin in the toilets after I washed my hands when I came off stage but nothing has come up yet.

“A wedding ring is a very sentimental piece of jewellery and it feels so strange after a decade of wearing it for it not to be there.

"I keep looking down at my left hand and seeing an empty space.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who has been out with metal detectors looking for my ring, the human response to this has been lovely.

"If anyone spots it in a jewellery shop please get in touch as I will buy it back.”

His ring as seen in the image is an old gold ring with a cross on the face.