Former High Peak mayor made Honorary Freeman of the Borough

A pillar of the Whaley Bridge community has been given the prestigious accolade of being made Honorary Freeman of the Borough.

The title was given to John Pritchard at a special High Peak Borough Council meeting on Tuesday night in recognition of his work for more than half a century as both as town and borough councillor.



Mark Trillo Executive Director (People) and Monitoring Officer for the council said: “His drive to improve the quality of life for the community goes far beyond his role as an elected councillor as demonstrated by his time given to advise a wide range of organisations including Friends of Whaley Bridge Station, Whaley Bridge Sports Association, Peak District Rural Housing, Derbyshire Association of Local Councils (past Chairman) and Whaley Bridge Amenity Society (past Chairman) to name but a few.

“He is a person of great integrity and a true public servant in every sense.”

Mr Pritchard, from Elnor Lane, moved to Whaley Bridge in 1967 and was elected to Whaley ridge Urban District Council in 1971, becoming a High Peak Borough Councillor in 1976.

High Peak Borough Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, who nominated Mr Pritchard, said: “John has proved himself to be a selfless servant of Whaley Bridge over several decades and we are pleased to be able to honour his dedication in this way.

“We are proud to call him a High Peaker and look forward to formally installing him as an Honorary Freeman at a future civic service.”

The former mayor and chairman of various committees and organisations retired from the borough council in May this year and was unanimously voted in by all party members.