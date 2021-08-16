Former Chapel High student who helped design new £50 note releases science book
A physicist and mathematician who hails from the High Peak and was part of the team who designed the new £50 note has published his first book.
Dr Arthur Turrell, who grew up in the borough and went to Chapel-en-le-Frith High School and New Mills Sixth Form before leaving to go to Durham University says he has had a very fortunate career already at the young age of 34.
After studying for his doctorate, Arthur was one of just a few people with a background not in finance who was offered a place at the Bank of England.
He said: “The Bank of England was branching out and wanted to employ PhD graduates with various backgrounds to bring a wider pool of knowledge into the industry.
"I had done a lot of post graduate work where physics was at the forefront of my work so this was a nice change.”
And his expertise were also called on to help design the latest 50 pound note which features scientist Alan Turing.
Arthur, who now lives in south London, said: “People knew I had a science and maths background so I was asked to pick some key elements and features of Alan Turing’s work which would be displayed on the new note.
"I was told I had to decide which images I wanted to use in just 48 hours. I wanted to pick something which showed the world his greatness.”
The Bank of England first issued the new polymer £50 note in June but Arthur says he sadly has not seen one in circulation yet.
After leaving the bank, Arthur now works at the Office of National Statistics as a deputy director for research and capability and in his spare time he has written a book called The Star Builders: Nuclear Fusion and the Race to Power the Planet.
He said: “I never left physics, it was always in my heart and I’ve really enjoyed writing this book, it’s been a labour of love.”
His book looks at replicating the sun’s power here on earth as a renewable energy source and contains anecdotes of the scientists and entrepreneurs who have dedicated their lives to recreating this star power.
His book is out now and available at https://www.waterstones.com/book/the-star-builders/arthur-turrell.