Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday May, 18 Buxton Hockey Club will be holding its first charity match in memory of a player’s dad who passed away in February this year.

Wayne Pearson and friend Dan Lowton have been organising fun social games every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne said: “The season finishes and everyone is in a bit of a lull and a bit bored so we decided to have some fun.”

Former Buxton hockey players return for charity match in memory of team mate's dad. Photo submitted

For six years the friends have organised a legends match where anyone who has ever played for Buxton but now lives else where is invited back for a game and some drinks after.

Wayne said: “We have people coming down from Scotland and Carlisle and even those closer to home from Leek and Macclesfield and it’s always a great day.”

Last year the friends, both from Buxton, decided that this year’s match would be a charity match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both our dads have COPD so we thought we’d do a fundraiser for that and put some money into the NHS and the charities which have been looking after them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In February Dan’s dad sadly passed away and at the end of his life he was cared for by Blythe House Hospicecare.

“We decided that this would be a match in his memory and all money raised would go to the hospice.

“It’s our way not only of showing Dan and his brothers Terry and Steve how much they mean to everyone and how we are standing with them at this difficult time but also to raise money for a great charity which is close to everyone’s hearts.”The pitch for the match is being donated by Buxton Community School so the teams will not have to pay to hire it, all players will be donating to play and there will be a raffle with prizes being donated from local businesses such as Mycock Butchers.