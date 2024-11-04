From police officers being called to fight, to soldiers loading 18 pound guns and trench building training taking place on the moors around Butxon as well as pictures send home from the front line we wanted to share these forgotten pictures from the Buxton Advertiser archive which may not have been seen for generations.
1. Football on the common
May 1915, competitors in the Midlands Military Cross Country Championships held on Fairfield Common. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Police officers volunteer
In May 1915 all Buxton's police officers volunteered for military service except the Supt. and Sgt. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Father and sons serving together
Richard Evans of Chapel and his two sons George and Dick all serving in the 6th Batt Sherwood Foresters in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. The new Auxiliary Military Hospital Buxton
The new Auxiliary Military Hospital Buxton in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: jason chadwick