Royal Engineers learning trench building skills on the moors at Buxton in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive.placeholder image
Royal Engineers learning trench building skills on the moors at Buxton in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive.

Forgotten photographs taken during World War One from across the High Peak and beyond

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:51 BST
As Remembrance Day approaches we look back at how war impacted people Buxton and the High Peak and honour the sacrifices and loss families suffered.

From police officers being called to fight, to soldiers loading 18 pound guns and trench building training taking place on the moors around Butxon as well as pictures send home from the front line we wanted to share these forgotten pictures from the Buxton Advertiser archive which may not have been seen for generations.

May 1915, competitors in the Midlands Military Cross Country Championships held on Fairfield Common. Buxton Advertiser archive.

1. Football on the common

May 1915, competitors in the Midlands Military Cross Country Championships held on Fairfield Common. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
In May 1915 all Buxton's police officers volunteered for military service except the Supt. and Sgt. Buxton Advertiser archive.

2. Police officers volunteer

In May 1915 all Buxton's police officers volunteered for military service except the Supt. and Sgt. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Richard Evans of Chapel and his two sons George and Dick all serving in the 6th Batt Sherwood Foresters in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive.

3. Father and sons serving together

Richard Evans of Chapel and his two sons George and Dick all serving in the 6th Batt Sherwood Foresters in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The new Auxiliary Military Hospital Buxton in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive.

4. The new Auxiliary Military Hospital Buxton

The new Auxiliary Military Hospital Buxton in 1915. Buxton Advertiser archive. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:High PeakBuxtonBuxton Advertiser
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice