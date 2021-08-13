Football match in memory of Buxton man raises almost £700

The Mind charity fundraiser held in memory of Gary Bentley was held at the Tarmac Silverlands stadium in Buxton on July 18.

Winnrs on what turned out to be a very hot day were the Rest of the World XI team, who beat a Gaslight XI team 4-2. The man of the match was Jamie Leaning who was presented with his trophy by donor Ross Hockenhull.

Gary died in November 2020, aged 62 after a long illness. A stalwart of the local football scene, Gary was involved with Buxton FC, Taverners League, Hope Valley League, Ferodo management and local discos.

The game was played at the Tarmac Silverlands stadium

Covid restrictions meant numbers at Gary’s funeral were limited so a group of friends organised the charity match in his honour. It was initially due to take place in May but had to be postponed due to the covid rules.

A total of £673 was raised by the event which has been donated to the Mind mental health charity.