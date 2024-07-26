Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a decade of serving the people of High Peak Reverend Keith Sandow is leaving his church and parishioners and taking his ministry to Jersey.

A special farewell service was held for Rev Keith on Sunday where people turned out in force to share memories of the vicar.

Leading the service Rev Andrew Parker said: “In your ministry you have used your gifts and your skills.

“You encourage congregations to look outwards and try new ideas and it has worked.

Parishioners saying a fond farewell to Rev Keith Sandow who is leaving the High Peak after 10 years and relocating to Jersey. Photo Donna Hodgson

“Your ministry has not just been within the four walls of church it is set within a community, pastoral moments shared in a cafe or through bereavement.

“All this has been seen and appreciated.

“You sense the time and the call to leave a familiar place.”

He went on to say that his gifts and skills of his ministry will once again find a place in Jersey community life.

Reverend Keith has been seen in and around Whaley Bridge and the High Peak for the past 10 years - in church, and also in cafes, pubs, restaurants, at coffee mornings and at community events - many instigated by him.

He has served in the High Peak area since 2014. He studied at Candler School of Theology at Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia and has served in the British Methodist Church around Greater Manchester since 1999.

Donna Hodgson from Fernilee Church said: “We will really miss him.

“He brought together a Dream Team from the local community and church members who identified Fernilee's mission statement, and he then played a huge part in developing the old Sunday School into a holiday let, which now provides seed money that helps finance the church.“Since then he has encouraged us to join with others in the community, for worship services held in the Chapel, at Shukers' Farm, and in the beautiful Derbyshire countryside.”

Speaking at the service Keith said: “It’s overwhelming. This journey has been amazing it's been a really difficult time to discern and to pray alongside you about what the future is.

“I wish I could stay forever around here. It is the most beautiful place with the most wonderful people.

“I am so grateful for all the memories.”