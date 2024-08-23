Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rev Liz England, who has been the Buxton’s town rector for five years, is leaving to for a new position in Cheshire.

Back in 2019 Liz made history in the town when she became the first female rector for Buxton. In her five years she has not only been part of the church family of Buxton, Burbage, King Sternale and Harpur Hill she has also become part of the Buxton community.

She said: “There have been so many highlights for me. The yearly Easter hunt in the Pavillion Gardens, sometimes we had over 800 people attend and being Chaplain for the Buxton and Derbyshire High Sheriff.”

She says she has loved being part of the group that set up the signing choir which ran before the pandemic at St Mary's with Buxton Grapevine.

Fond farewell to Buxton’s town rector, Rev Liz England, as pastures new call. Photo Jason Chadwick

She added: “And during the pandemic we ran a 'church, chat and support' to help deliver food and medicines to those in need. I have found it a joy to have taken many baptisms and weddings, celebrating alongside the families.

“It has also been a privilege to take funerals of loved ones, walking alongside those who are grieving and working with the local brilliant funeral directors.”

Rev Liz first heard God’s call in 1996 when she was 23 - just two years after the law changed allowing women leadership roles in the church. Having just had two young children she put the idea on hold.

It was only after she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer she said she prayed to God, saying ‘If you let me live I will do what you have been calling me to do’. She did her training, or curacy, in Lichfield before moving to Buxton.

“I loved the quirkiness of the Wells Dressing blessing services, the Buxton Carnival Queen and her entourage. I have also loved taking the Remembrance Services on the slopes and being Chair of Churches Together in Buxton for over three years, working ecumenically with the other churches.”

Although she headed up St John's, St Mary’s, St Anne’s, St James’, Christ Church in Burbage and Christ Church in King Sterndale, she was keen for each church to have its own identity and find what makes each church special. She says she will miss the people in the place she has called home.

“I will miss all the community and the churches in the parish, thank you to those who made me feel welcome and included. Thank you to Rev Sandra Doore, the Team Vicar who is carrying the parish until the new Team Rector is in post.”

Liz is moving to become incumbent of Peak Parishes in Cheshire, Chester diocese. She added: “I am excited about joining Chester Diocese in September to work in Peak Parishes, three churches at the western edge of the Peak District.”

“I have had two books published during my time in Buxton, 'Bible Adventures with Teddy and Dolly', available on Etsy and I hope to write an Easter one for next year. I will also continue running my charity PrayGo which is busy creating a prayer app.”

Rev Liz will be having an induction service on Monday September, 9 at Bosley Church and all are welcome to attend.