Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The award winning Buxton International Festival has shared its top five reasons why you should make going to the festival next year a priority.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton International Festival is returning in 2025 between Thursday July, 10 and Sunday July, 27 and is a chance to experience world class opera, music, books and jazz in the heart of the beautiful Peak District.

There are more than 160 events taking place across the summer festival and there is something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Gedge, a spokesperson for the festival, said: “Buxton is a beautiful spa town and all the festival’s events are within easy walking distance of each other.

Five reasons why Buxton International Festival should be your go-to event next year

“There are operas galore - in 2024, Buxton staged five new operas in four days and was nominated for an International Opera Award. 2025 sees a yet more impressive plans including Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet, conducted by Adrian Kelly with the Orchestra of Opera North.”

There will also be a double bill of Leonard Bernstein’s Trouble in Taihiti and Francis

Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine, a Buxton International Festival and Norwich Theatre production

Opera Zuid production of Mozart’s The Impresario

La Descente d’Orphée aux Enfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a Vache Baroque production shorts which are four brand new 20-minute operas by composers Jasper Dommett, Martin Green and Carmel Smickersgill

Kate said: “Then there is the Jazz Weekender tickets for just £175 offering 12 world-class gigs varying from jazz, blues, funk and Latin, plus an Oscar Peterson extravaganza.”

She says the stand-out artists include Ineza, Graham Clark Quartet, Emily Masser Quartet, Trio JDM, Baiana, Alan Barnes with an all-star band, Dean Stockdale Quartet, Emma Rawicz Quartet and Xhosa Cole Quartet.

Kate said during the festival there will be 33 book talks including Diane Abbott MP, Baroness Lola Young, Petroc Trelawny, Ben Macintyre and Jonathan Sumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And lastly Kate said there will be world-class classical musical concerts every day.

“From artists including Steven Hough, Imogen Cooper, Benjamin Grosvenor, Tallis Scholars, English Concert, Simon Keenlyside and Sarah Connolly and many more.”

Public booking opens at 10am on Tuesday April, 15 2025.Box Office – Tel 01298 2072190 or online at buxtonfestival.co.uk