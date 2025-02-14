Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to build five new homes which will be a mix of detached and semi detached homes in Chinley.

An application from Mr C Mycock has been made to High Peak Borough Council for outline planning permission with all matters reserved for five dwellings on land adjacent to Buxton Road.

In a statement submitted with his application Mr Mycock said: “An indicative layout has been submitted to the Local Planning Authority showing the footprint of 5no. dwellings.

“This includes a mix of detached and semi-detached properties.

Five new homes earmarked for land in Chinley. Photo submitted

“The proposed dwellings would have sufficient amenity and car parking spaces with their own drive with one access into the site from Buxton Road.

“The proposed scheme offers an acceptable level of private amenity space and off-street parking and would have acceptable separation distances from neighbouring properties to ensure no loss of residential amenity through overlooking, overshadowing or having an overbearing impact.”

The site is within the built-up area of Chinley, a conservation area lies to the north of the site with the main village centre just a few hundred metres away.

The proposed site is outside of but adjacent to the Conservation area of Chinley.

The Conservation boundary is across Buxton Road to the north of the site.

Speaking about the heritage and historic environment of the site Mr Mycock said: “The application is in outline form only at this stage; therefore, details of the design and layout would be determined at a later stage.

"However, the proposed dwellings would be sympathetically designed to ensure the character of the area is retained and enhanced whilst providing a quality development. Future residents will have their own private amenity space and parking spaces.”

He concluded: “The Council is respectfully asked to consider that this proposal results in no unacceptable adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

“Any reserved matters application would ensure that a suitably designed dwellings can occupy this plot without any adverse impacts on amenity nor the historic landscape.”

The plans are out for public consultation until March, 13.

Anyone who wants to have a say on the proposals can do so via the High Peak Borough Council's Planning portal searching for application HPK/2025/0007.