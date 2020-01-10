FIRST LOOK: Pictures of multi-million pound hotel to be built in Peak District near Sheffield

These are the first images of a new hotel on the site of an eighteenth century coaching inn in the Peak District.

The Rising Sun on Hope Road near Hope will be demolished to make way for a 60-bed hotel set to open in early 2022.

Artist's impression of the new hotel.

The pictures show an ‘I’ shaped building with dormer windows and landscaping including trees to minimise its visual impact. The approved design has fewer floors than originally proposed, after comments by the

Peak District National Park Authority’s planning committee last year.

The historic pub been empty since it closed in March 2017.

GIGI developments, owned by Chris Green of Baslow, plans to spend millions on a 3-4 star hotel with a restaurant and bar.

Mr Green said the hotel would be run by an independent operator specialising in the outdoor market and would create jobs.

But not everyone welcomes the scheme.

On The Star’s Facebook page Phil Rimmington said: “Always thought the Peak's olde worlde charm is part of its attraction?

“Developers have the most stupid ideas at times just think what York would be if you removed its history for accommodation? I wish people would see the importance of history instead of stripping it away!”

View from the road.

Carol Platts said: “It's good to see it being developed rather than derelict.”

Scot Elsworth: ”It’s good to see a pub turned into something other than a Tesco Express.”

But Jaction David responded: “Developed? Turned into? A historic building is going to be demolished.”

Reminiscing, David L. Fairey said: “I do believe the swimming pool is still there, albeit part of the property next door. I recall going to the pool, probably in 1976. The pub has fallen into disrepair; used to have a run out into Derbyshire regularly 30 plus years ago. Remember they had Red Stripe on tap. Time to move on.”

Artist's impression of the rear of the new hotel.

Margaret Holmes added: “Ha! Don't hold your breath, it will probably be knocked down and left undeveloped like the Marquis of Granby!”

The former Marquis of Granby site, also on the A6187, but a mile away on Hathersage Road, Sickleholme, remains undeveloped more than a decade after the historic building was demolished. Plans for apartments and a hotel were approved in 2006.