First homes on old Buxton college site scheduled for summer completion

The first of the new houses being built on the site of the former High Peak College in Harpur Hill have been released for sale.

High Peak Borough Council granted full planning permission in July for the 153-home development on land off Trenchard Drive.

Persimmon Homes said preparations were well underway on the site, and the first properties at its newly-christened College Hill Park development were due to be completed next summer.

Sales director Dave Hodgson said: “We are thrilled to finally release for sale our new homes at what is a fantastic site in Buxton.

“The development is perfect for first-time buyers and families, with a wide variety of stunning homes available.

“We have already had a huge amount of interest, particularly in the 100 per cent part exchange scheme that we have.”

The first homes released for sale include a semi-detached three-bedroom, Danbury-style property with en-suite from £179,995.