First glimpse at terrifying new attractions added to line up for 2019 Scarefest at Alton Towers

The first photos and videos have been released of two new attractions set to feature in this year's Scarefest at Alton Towers.

Taking place within the eaves of the ruins, a never before used space, The Attic: Terror of the Towers is the next chapter of the series that has previous included Terror of the Towers and Terror of the Towers: What Lies Within.

The Attic: Terror of the Towers is a new scare maze for 2019

Visitors will be invited to venture to the heights of The Attic which is rumoured to be haunted by 'the Governess'. Local legend says she is eternally trying to avenge the death of her charges; taking the spirits of the living as penance. But what will you discover and who will be her next victim?

The maze will use colour in a clever way to add an additional layer to the terror in a never done before move to provide a chilling and unforgettable experience.

Also new to the 2019 Scarefest line up will be the Darkest Depths, a scare maze developed for families and thrillseekers alike. Guests will be invited to board the infamous ghost shop 'The Mutiny' and journey into the darkest depths to earn their piece of eight. Treacherous sirens will try to lure you into the ocean as you dodge the swords of the mutinous ghost pirates and come face to face with the seas' meanest legend of all - the Kraken.

The Alton Towers Dungeon will also be getting some additional spooks and scares as guests venture through the attraction on a hideously hilarious journey through Staffordshire's darkest history, including the introduction of live action Plague Street an some bonus frights to get pulses racing.

Darkest Depths is a new attraction for this year's Scarefest

In addition, Project 42, Sub Species and Altonville Mine Tours will all return for this year's Scarefest.

There will also be plenty for families to enjoy including The Freaky Fun Zone, which will host the resort's five freak Halloween characters in their colourful playground with shows, meet and greets, photo opportunities and more.

Patch's Halloween Party will be bigger than ever this year and young children can also take part in the CBeebies Monster Ball in CBeebies Land.

The park will be open until 9pm each day, giving the guests the opportunity to enjoy all the rides and attractions in the dark.

There is also plenty of spooktacular fun for the younger members of the family too.

For more information on Scarefest, see the Alton Towers Resort website.