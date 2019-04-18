Firefighters tackle large moorland blaze at Lyme Park estate

Firefighters are currently tackling a moorland fire in the grounds of Lyme Park in Disley.

The National Trust estate has been closed to the public while firefighters battle the blaze, which is affecting a large area of moorland south of Knightslow Woods.

Ten fire appliances from stations across Cheshire and Greater Manchester are at the scene, supported by a specialist wild firefighting unit and a Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service water carrier from Buxton.

People are being warned to stay away, and nearby residents advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

The incident was initially reported to the fire service shortly before 4.10pm on Thursday.

The fire is on moorland south of Knightslow Woods. Photo: Google.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival the crews discovered a large moorland fire covering approximately two square kilometres.

"Firefighters are using hose reel jets, water backpacks and beaters to tackle the fire.



"They are currently tackling the blaze on three fronts to prevent it spreading to nearby woodland areas.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Firefighters from Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire are at the scene. Photo: Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service.