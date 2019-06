Firefighters have battled a blaze in a building in Buxton.

Crews were called to Scarsdale Place at around 8.50pm on Monday.

READ THIS: Derbyshire on flood alert again today as 'heavy, prolonged' rain forecast

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The fire involved a dehumidifier in the basement of a three-storey building."

Firefighters used jets to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.