Firefighters, ambulance crews and mountain rescue teams called to help visitors stuck on crag at Winnats Pass

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to the incident at just after 1pm after being contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service The team also called on Buxton Mountain Rescue Team to help.

Initial reports were that a climber had become cragfast, but it was then discovered that five visitors to the area were stuck, though three had then managed to get to safety.

Two others who were still stuck were dealt with by the fire service, who called for the road to be closed while they dealt with the incident.

Photo by Pygarian_Nox

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: “The news that the two visitors had now been brought to a place of safety enabled the team to stand down and after a short while traffic was allowed to flow again. Apologies to any inconvenience to drivers and visitors.”

And the team also issued a warning to people visiting the area to make sure they take care.

They said: “The pinnacles around Winnats Pass look so inviting, and its only when people who are not comfortable on steep ground look back that it becomes apparent how dangerous their situation is.

“Please enjoy the Peak District, but just think twice about what adventures you set out upon.”

Teams at the scene at Winnats Pass. Photo - Edale Mountain Rescue Team

