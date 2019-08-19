Fire service warning over newly exposed Toddbrook Reservoir bed

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning people to stay away from the newly exposed Toddbrook Reservoir bed.

The reservoir bed has been exposed after a major multi-agency operation to pump out the water from the reservoir, after heavy rain caused damage to the dam wall.

More than 1,500 residents were evacuated from their homes as police, firefighters, the Canal and River Trust and a range of other agencies and volunteers, worked tirelessly to secure the dam.

And now the fire service is warning people against going to explore the area.

They said: "We are aware that people are exploring the newly exposed reservoir bed at Toddbrook Reservoir, Whaley Bridge.

"Due to the presence of mud, silt and debris, we strongly strongly recommend that people stay out of this area to prevent injury or becoming trapped."