Fire fighters rescue kitten stuck in tree in Chapel-en-le-Frith Fire Fighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith were called to rescue a kitten stuck in a tree in Furness Vale. The RSPCA requested the fire service's help to rescue the kitten at 9.34 this morning (August 19). Fire crews attended and used a ladder to rescue the kitten.