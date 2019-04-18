Fire crews tackling Lyme Park moorland blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a moorland fire in the grounds of Lyme Park in Disley.

The National Trust estate has been closed to the public while firefighters battle the blaze, which is affecting a large area of moorland south of Knightslow Woods.

The fire is on moorland south of Knightslow Woods. Photo: Google.

Ten fire appliances from stations across Cheshire and Greater Manchester are at the scene. Nearby residents are being advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

The incident was reported to the fire service shortly before 4.10pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival the crews discovered a large moorland fire covering approximately two square kilometres.

"Firefighters are using hose reel jets, water backpacks and beaters to tackle the fire.

"They are also using specialist moorland firefighting equipment from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

"There are no reports of any injuries."