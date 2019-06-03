Fire crews extinguish three wheelie bins on fire at Buxton skate park Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Crews from Buxton fire station used buckets of water to extinguish a fire in the early hours of this morning. The bins were ablaze at the skate park on Heath Grove. Derbyshire Police were informed of the incident, which is believed to have been an attempt to set the skate ramps on fire. Fire crews extinguish three wheelie bins on fire at Buxton skate park WEATHER: Here's what the weather has in store for Derbyshire