Fire crews extinguish three wheelie bins on fire at Buxton skate park

Crews from Buxton fire station used buckets of water to extinguish a fire in the early hours of this morning.

The bins were ablaze at the skate park on Heath Grove.

Derbyshire Police were informed of the incident, which is believed to have been an attempt to set the skate ramps on fire.

Fire crews extinguish three wheelie bins on fire at Buxton skate park

Fire crews extinguish three wheelie bins on fire at Buxton skate park