Find out how the police have tackled community problems in the High Peak

Residents will be able to find out how community problems have been tackled by police at a meeting with the Derbyshire police and crime commissioner in the High Peak.

Community problems across Derbyshire have been tackled with tough action.

This is thanks to the Derbyshire police and crime commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa.

Mr Dhindsa has now announced a series of feedback events to update the public on what he has done having listened carefully to their community problems.

The commissioner has visited every town and village in the county during his countywide tour, gathering the views of local people and gaining insight into the issues impacting on quality of life.

Now that the tour has come to an end, Mr Dhindsa has announced a series of dates where he will present the findings of his research and outline the proactive work undertaken to address them.

The meetings, which take place in all nine districts, will invite local residents and community organisations including Neighbourhood Watch, Rotary Clubs and Parish Council representatives to meet with the PCC and his team.

Mr Dhindsa said: “Listening to local people is so important but it was always my priority to identify solutions to the problems raised and act upon them.

“One of the successes from my tour has been the strong partnerships it has encouraged with other agencies and we are now working closely with a host of organisations to jointly respond to problems that none of us can solve alone.

“These new events will update residents on the action we have taken to address the issues they have raised and how we intend to build on this work in the future.

“I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to act on their problems now and in the future.

“We have already seen many successes, and this will be fed back to our communities during these events.”

The High Peak meeting will be taking place on Monday, March 9, at Chapel-en-le-Frith, Town Hall, SK23 0HP from 6.30pm to 8pm and the PCC and his team will provide an opportunity for attendees to ask further questions. Other meetings will also be taking place across Derbyshire.