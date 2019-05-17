Figures show a fifth of High Peak children are in poverty

High Peak MP Ruth George has branded figures which show just over 20 per cent of children in the High Peak are living in poverty as ‘shocking’.

The End Child Poverty coalition statistics mean 4,400 children in High Peak – over a fifth - are growing up in households with not enough to get by.

However poverty levels are significantly below some areas in the east midlands - with Leicester at just over 41 per cent, Nottingham at 38 per cent and more comparable Amber Valley at 25 per cent.

Ruth said the numbers were likely to rise because they only covered the period up to March 2018 - before the roll-out of universal credit last September.

She said: “Local food banks, schools and charities are reporting an increase in need for support from local families.

“And when schools and local authorities are facing such huge cuts there is less they can do to help.

“Nationally there are half a million more children growing up in poverty than in 2010 - affecting their opportunities for the rest of their lives.

“So it’s very important that our government supports them properly.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said working to protect vulnerable groups including children was ‘a priority for the county council’.

They said: “The county council invests more than £4m in providing advice across the county and supports the work of Feeding Derbyshire to address food poverty across the county.

“Through surplus food charity Fareshare the county council funds 19 school holiday food projects to ensure children continue to eat well during the school holidays.”