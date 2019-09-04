Fighting to save plants in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens Conservatory

A worried resident is taking a stand to save the dying plants in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens Conservatory.

Ruth Eyre has become so concerned with the lack of care and attention being paid to the plants she has started a petition calling on Parkwood Leisure, which now manages the Gardens, to save the plants.

The petition already has hundreds of signatures on and Ruth, 32 from Fairfield Road claims: “Parkwood Leisure want to build a new bar but because people got angry when they knew it would mean losing the plants in the conservatory I think they are not taking care of them and just waiting for them to die so they can get rid of them and its disgusting.

“Parkwood has been brought in by High Peak Borough Council to look after the gardens but they are doing nothing to look after the plants and hoping people won’t notice but we have and we want answers.

She continued: “How can it be okay to not tend to the plants which have been here in the town much longer than this new company has?”

The Grade II listed botanical conservatory was built in 1870, it closed to the public in 2007 while essential structural repairs were carried out but was reopened in 2008 in time for the Buxton Festival, Parkwood Leisure took over the running of the Pavilion Gardens on February 1, 2019.

A spokesman for Parkwood Leisure said: “We have completed our initial work in the conservatory. Our plans were refined and scaled back from the original artist’s impression and the creation of a pop-up bar for events has received very positive feedback.

“The next stage of work is due to begin in mid-September. This involves upgrading the tearoom and Octagon bar and creating a new market café.

“These projects will be carried out alongside extensive repair work to the pavilion building which is being led by the borough council.”

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Member with responsibility for the Pavilion Gardens, said: “The Council fully supports the improvements Parkwood is making at the Gardens and their willingness to listen and respond to the views of residents and visitors. We will continue to work together in partnership to deliver these improvements whilst retaining the special elements that make the Gardens such an asset to High Peak and a much-loved attraction.”

Terry Crawford, the business and services manager for Parkwood Leisure based as the Pavilion Gardens, said: “With the state of plants we admit we got it wrong. We hired a contractor whose work fell below a standard we required and the plants suffered. To rectify this we have already hired a highly regarded local horticulturist who is working hard in the conservatory, 70 geraniums have already been planted an infestation on a cheese plant has been tackled. The results will not be immediate but will be long lasting.

“I am more than happy to meet with Ruth or anyone who is concerned about the conservatory and discuss the changes with them.”

The petition will be sent to High Peak MP Ruth George and Parkwood Leisure.