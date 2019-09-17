Fell runners take on gruelling Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge - pictures and video

Fell runners rolled out the barrel for the gruelling Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge on Saturday.

The unique Peak District challenge saw teams putting on a brave face as they hauled an 72-pint beer barrel across the moors of Kinder Scout from the Snake Pass Inn to the Old Nags Head in Edale.

The Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

READ MORE: Buxton baby given 30 per cent chance of survival defies odds and says first word

The winners receive glory and a full barrel of beer - well worth all that hard work!

Photos and video by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

The Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

The Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

The Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Competitors take on the challenge. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

The Great Kinder Beer Barrel Challenge. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press