Fell race for Buxton Mountain Rescue returns

Buxton’s newest fell race is back for a second year to raise much-needed funds for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

The emergency volunteer response team has organised the 12.2-mile Fell ‘n’ Back run for Saturday September 28, starting at 11am, with all the money raised going to help support the charity, which costs £42,000 a year to operate.

Darren Hunt, from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, said: “It was a massive success for us last year and we are excited to bring it back.

“A lot of our team are fell runners or walkers and all of us like being outdoors so it’s a great way to combine the two together and have a fun day out while raising money.”

The race, which will start and finish at the Burbage Institute, is already going to be bigger than last year as the organisers have upped the capacity to 200 runners.

Darren said: “After Toddbrook a lot more people became aware of what we do and how we work, and were shocked to find out we rely solely on people’s generosity.

“But the gratitude is evident as so many people are wanting to do fundraisers for us which is amazing and really humbling.

“We want to harness how people are feeling and encourage more people to sign up and run the race for a good cause.”

The team members, who are all trained volunteers, gave up their time to assist the fire crews and police with maintaining the safety of the dam in Whaley Bridge after cracks were found in the concrete spillway.

Darren said: “The route is mostly the same as last year, and we picked it because it doesn’t use many roads and takes in some great views as well as some challenging climbs.

Buxton’s mountain rescue team has been operating since 1964 and is the second busiest in the Peak District.

Darren said: “Last year was our busiest ever with 109 call-outs.

“We need to be prepared for anything and we have a great team of support volunteers who ensure our vehicles are working and there is coffee in our mugs for when we get back. It really is a community effort on every call-out.”

• Anyone who would like to compete can register on the day for £12 or online for £10 at fabian4.co.uk