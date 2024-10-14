Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An independent fashion boutique owner in Chapel-en-le-Frith will be holding a fashion show in the Octagon in Pavilion Gardens to give back to Ashgate Hospice which supported her brother in his final days with cancer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela Daniels from Itsy Bitsy Boutique lost her brother Dean Morgan ten years ago and to mark a decade without him she wanted to do something memorable.

She said: “Losing Dean changed my life and it’s so strange to think he hasn’t been with us for ten years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dean had esophageal cancer at the age of 39 and died in 2014 leaving his two children behind aged six and three.

Elle and Michaela Daniels from Itsy Bitsy preparing for their Ashgate Hospice fundraiser. Photo Jason Chadwick

“He’s missed so much but he is still such a big part of our lives.”

Michaela said following her brother’s death she decided to reevaluate her life and having previously worked for the council and also as a PCSO but selling jewellery on the side she wanted to try and make a go of Isty Bitsy Boutique.

Now nine years after what she called her ‘midlife bereavement crisis’ she has expanded her shop and now sells home wares as well as fashion and works with her daughter Elle Daniels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have always fundraised for Ashgate and will continue to do so.

“The care they gave Dean and the support we as a family received helped us through a very difficult time.

“The services are free to access and free to use but without people fundraising for them they won’t be able to reach as many people in need.”

Back in 2019 Michaela organised a fashion show at the Palace Hotel which was for the hospice and since then people have been asking her for another one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This year is ten years so it seemed like the right time to do it again.”

Tickets for the fashion show and halloween party have now sold out but those 170 people who did bag a table can be sure of a fabulous evening with a hot fork buffet, the fashion show, entertainment, a costume contest and disco.

She said: “This year we want to really go for it and raise as much as we can.

“Your support would be invaluable and greatly appreciated and would significantly impact on

making a difference to people’s lives.

“Ashgate Hospice is a sanctuary and does wonderful things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Dean’s death his memorial fund has raised almost £43,000 for the charity and the last fashion raised £4,000 so Michaela would like to see this year’s event raise £5,000.

She said: “We have an amazing raffle with more than £1,000 worth of prizes to be won from everything from spa days, beauty vouchers, a free sunday lunch, MOT vouchers as well as an air fryer so there really is something for everyone.”

Raffle tickets are just £2 available from the shop on Market Street in Chapel and Michaela added: “I’ve lost friends and customers to cancer as well and we all know someone who has used the wonderful services of the hospice so this is just my way of giving back.”