Fashion show and fundraiser at Pavilion Gardens to mark ten years since brother’s death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michaela Daniels from Itsy Bitsy Boutique lost her brother Dean Morgan ten years ago and to mark a decade without him she wanted to do something memorable.
She said: “Losing Dean changed my life and it’s so strange to think he hasn’t been with us for ten years now.
“Dean had esophageal cancer at the age of 39 and died in 2014 leaving his two children behind aged six and three.
“He’s missed so much but he is still such a big part of our lives.”
Michaela said following her brother’s death she decided to reevaluate her life and having previously worked for the council and also as a PCSO but selling jewellery on the side she wanted to try and make a go of Isty Bitsy Boutique.
Now nine years after what she called her ‘midlife bereavement crisis’ she has expanded her shop and now sells home wares as well as fashion and works with her daughter Elle Daniels.
She said: “I have always fundraised for Ashgate and will continue to do so.
“The care they gave Dean and the support we as a family received helped us through a very difficult time.
“The services are free to access and free to use but without people fundraising for them they won’t be able to reach as many people in need.”
Back in 2019 Michaela organised a fashion show at the Palace Hotel which was for the hospice and since then people have been asking her for another one.
She said: “This year is ten years so it seemed like the right time to do it again.”
Tickets for the fashion show and halloween party have now sold out but those 170 people who did bag a table can be sure of a fabulous evening with a hot fork buffet, the fashion show, entertainment, a costume contest and disco.
She said: “This year we want to really go for it and raise as much as we can.
“Your support would be invaluable and greatly appreciated and would significantly impact on
making a difference to people’s lives.
“Ashgate Hospice is a sanctuary and does wonderful things.”
Since Dean’s death his memorial fund has raised almost £43,000 for the charity and the last fashion raised £4,000 so Michaela would like to see this year’s event raise £5,000.
She said: “We have an amazing raffle with more than £1,000 worth of prizes to be won from everything from spa days, beauty vouchers, a free sunday lunch, MOT vouchers as well as an air fryer so there really is something for everyone.”
Raffle tickets are just £2 available from the shop on Market Street in Chapel and Michaela added: “I’ve lost friends and customers to cancer as well and we all know someone who has used the wonderful services of the hospice so this is just my way of giving back.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.