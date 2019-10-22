Fans get their geek on at Buxton Comic-Con - video

Zombies, Ghostbusters and Stormtroopers, famous guests and cosplayers all came together at Buxton’s comic-con on Sunday.
Hundreds of people headed to the Devonshire Dome for the day-long celebration of sci-fi and comic book geekery, which again proved very popular.
Organiser Steven Howard said: “It was brilliant, a really good day.
“This year we secured both Willie Coppen and Matt Tyler from Star Wars who have never been to a comic-con this far north, so it was great to have them here.”
Other guests included Simon Becker-Fisher from Doctor Who and Harry Potter, and Beano comic artist Nigel Parkinson, who spent the day drawing comic caricatures.
Ten-year-old Taise McDoogle was excited to meet her art hero.
She said: “I interviewed him for my art homework and he was lovely.”
James Eary, from Hayfield, attended the event with his wife and children. He said: “This is our first comic-con and I’m really impressed. It’s great to have something like this in the High Peak.”
Paul Bertram, from Whaley Bridge, added: “Our kids loved being able to meet their heroes in real life.”