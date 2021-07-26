Famous Buxton couple to feature in new television series Hot Tub Brits about luxury home jacuzzis

David and Kate Tickle, née Hallam, allowed the cameras inside their Park Road home for an episode of Hot Tub Brits, set to be aired on Channel 5 at 9pm, on Sunday, August 1.

The series features celebrity couples who enjoy the finer things in life, and how they have transformed their homes with high-end features usually found in exclusive spas.

The glamorous couple usually spend two thirds of the year at their home in Los Angeles but the pandemic has mostly grounded them on this side of the Atlantic.

Kate, 37, said: “We basically wanted to bring LA to Buxton in a luxury sense, especially during the drudge of lockdown and not being able to go to the spa.

“Having therapeutic spa and health benefits in our home, like the infra-red sauna and hot tub, was ideal. It felt just the right thing to do. Who doesn’t love to look after themselves and feel good.”

As a former Miss England turned model, musician, television presenter and actress, Kate knows all about pampering herself, especially now she is pregnant with her third child.

Their appearance in the show arose mostly by coincidence. David, 60 – a business executive and acclaimed record producer who has worked with Prince, 4 Non Blondes, Belinda Carlisle, U2 and Jo Cocker – ordered a jacuzzi from Miami Spas in Chesterfield almost a year ago but the pandemic repeatedly delayed its delivery.

By the time it was ready for installation, the producers of Hot Tub Brits were just beginning their search for stories.

While they are enjoying the relaxing addition to the house, the family still expect to be back in Hollywood next year, where Kate is slated to film a movie.

For now though, having more time at home has had its blessings, says Kate: “We may be jet setters but we are very down to earth and family-orientated. When we aren’t travelling for work projects, we just love woodland walks with the children, attending the Buxton Festival and exploring cosy country pubs and the beauty of the Peak District.”