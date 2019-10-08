Family's heartfelt tribute to New Mills man who died in A6 crash

The family of a former councillor who died in a crash in New Mills have paid tribute to "a really good man" who "will be missed and always loved".

Roy Bickerton, from New Mills, was a passenger in a blue Skoda Fabia which collided with a lorry on the A6 Buxton Road last month.

The 86-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have described him as a beloved family man who spent many years serving the local community as a councillor.

They said: "Roy was a dear husband, father, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and so much more. He worked as a local councillor on both High Peak Borough Council and New Mills Town Council for many years.

"He also carried out various different roles within the community, always striving for the best outcome for local residents.

"He has been tragically taken away from us and we didn’t get to say goodbye. He will be forever in our hearts and memories and will be missed and always loved.

"He was a really good man."

An 82-year-old man, another passenger in the Skoda, also tragically died in hospital after the collision, which happened shortly after 4pm on Thursday September 12.

The driver of the Skoda, an 89-year-old man, was taken to hospital along with an 84-year-old female passenger who was in a critical condition.

The driver of the lorry, a 24-year-old man, was spoken to at the scene.

Derbyshire police said no arrests had been made in connection with the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 19*487856.