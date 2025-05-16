Family of dementia patient in Buxton care home concerned for future now Reform has taken over county council

The family of a patient with dementia who is staying at Thomas Fields are concerned about the future now Reform has taken over Derbyshire County Council.

Last year the former Conservative county council announced the closure of eight authority-run care homes and five dementia day centres.

This included ceasing to operate long-term residential and respite care at Buxton’s Thomas Fields, in February of this year, enabling the council to repurpose and focus on community support beds only, known as hospital discharge beds.

However, three couples who have a partner with dementia at Thomas Fields have been told they are able to stay in Buxton.

Brian Ayling’s parents, Alan and June, both in their 90s are based at Thomas Fields.

He said: “I have contacted various people within DCC and just cannot get a straight answer regarding the closure of the ward.

“My mum is one of the three dementia patients who is being allowed to stay, purely due to the fact that my father lives within the Housing 21 side of the property.

“But regarding the recent local government elections and the shift of power within DCC, will this alter the Thomas Fields Dementia ward situation in the future?”

The county election Reform UK claimed 42 out of the council’s 64 seats to secure an overall majority.

A council meeting is due on Wednesday, May 21, at County Hall, in Matlock, so it is expected that details of which Reform UK councillors will take up which roles, including Cabinet positions will be announced then.

However, a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is a priority for us as we transition Thomas Fields to a unit for community support beds.

“We have been working closely with families during this time and will continue to do so throughout the process and beyond.

“If anyone has any concerns at all we would encourage them to speak to the home’s unit manager who will be able to help and support them.

“Reshaping our in-house care services allows us to create a sustainable care service able to support those with dementia and their carers while also supporting more Derbyshire residents to live in their own homes in their own communities.”