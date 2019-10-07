Fairfield teenager gets bronze medal for Team GB at Paintballing World Championship

A Fairfield teenager with a dream has flown the flag for his country after competing in the Paintballing World Championships and coming third.

Lewis Beswick, from Darley Grove, joined team GB in Amsterdam last month and secured a bronze medal in the Under 19 category.

Flying the flag for Team GB at the World Paintballing Championships in Amsterdam

READ MORE: New opening times for Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and New Mills libraries



The 18-year-old said: “When I realised we had come third against all the teams in the world, I couldn’t believe it. I had never felt a feeling like that before, I think it was a mix of shock and pride.

“I didn’t ever think I would get an opportunity to play for my country it was just a dream but it’s been an amazing one.”

Lewis only picked up his first paintball gun three years ago and since then has gone from strength to strength.

He plays for two teams; Warped which is arena based paintballing and the type of game he competed in the world championship and he plays more traditional outdoor paintball with So Mafia Manchester.

READ MORE: Award nod for story of Peak District’s most scandalous Duchess

Lewis said: “It’s been a really crazy three years so much has happened - not many people can say they have played for Great Britain.”

The former Buxton Community School pupil trains every weekend in the run up to competitions. In Amsterdam he was on a team of five and he also flew out with the men’s, the women’s and the veteran’s teams but the Under 19s were the only one to claim a podium finish.

Lewis said: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet it all seems a bit surreal I’ve won a bronze medal while representing my country.” Proud dad Colin Beswick added: “This is a dream come true for him and we are so proud of him. It’s nice to see a local lad do well at something internationally.”