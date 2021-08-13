Fairfield man takes on 980 mile charity cycle from Land's End to John O' Groats

Mikey Heathcote started cycling during the first lockdown and next month will take on his biggest challenge yet which will see him ride from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland.

The 39-year-old, who lives in Fairfield, said: “This year marks 15 years since my dad died and I felt I needed to do something to mark it and I really wanted to say thank you to the nurses who looked after him during his final moments.

"My dad, John, was a great man and I think about him and the nurses who cared for him a lot.

Mikey Heathcote will be cycling 980 miles from Land's End to John O' Groats in September to raise money for Macmillan

"The palliative nurses supported him and they even came to his funeral which was more than they needed to do but they did.”

Since he started cycling, Mikey has lost four stone and feels healthier mentally and physically.

He said: “I work as a Severn Trent process engineer and when I come home from work and go out on my bike and ride around the Peak District watching the sun set it’s like a reset button and everything feels good when I come home.

"My wife Leanne has been amazing as I know I’m away from home a lot putting in the training for this ride but I know it’s going to be tough so I want to be prepared.”

Mikey will need to ride around 110 miles a day and his journey will see him climb 52,529 feet – more than the height of Mount Everest which is 29,032 feet.

He said: “I’ve been doing long endurance cycles and shorter hillier cycles to get my fitness up in preparation but I know it’s going to be a huge challenge but one I’m looking forward to.”

Mikey is hoping to fund a Macmillan nurse for a month which he believes will be around the £3,000 mark.

He is already on £1,600 but hopes to see a jump in his total while he is doing the ride for nine days from September 4.

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mikes-LEJOG.