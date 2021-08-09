Fairfield girl donates hair and £675 to child cancer charity as she looks to make a fresh start

Molly-Rose Stone, 11, decided to help the Little Princess Trust as she looks to start a new chapter in her life after enduring years of bullying at primary school.

Mum Rachael Mycock said: “She wanted a fresh start for secondary school but also to help someone else in the process – she could help another child gain confidence and prevent them from being bullied for being different.

“She’s a very caring child, but she’s never done anything like this before. She just came to me one day with the idea. We couldn't be more proud of the beautiful mature decision she has made.”

Molly-Rose Stone, 11, before and after her generous haircut.

It was no small thing, as Molly-Rose had not had a major hair cut since she was six, and her waist-length strawberry blonde locks were her pride and joy.

Rachael said: “That was another reason she did it, she loved brushing and playing with her hair so much that she had the realisation of how hard it could be for a child to live without theirs.”

On Saturday, August 7, Molly-Rose and her mum visited Profile Hair salon, on Fairfield Road, as the first stop in a day of pampering, and the stylist removed about 32 centimetres of hair ready to be packed up and posted off to the charity.

Rachael said: “There were a few nerves about how she would look afterwards but as soon it was chopped off she looked in the mirror and was really happy – even more so once it was styled into a really nice bob.

The moment of truth at Profile salon when a stylist removed 32 centimetres of Molly-Rose's hair.

“When we were walking to the nail salon afterwards, it was like having a different child with me. She got a real kick out of it, and now she’s talking about doing a sponsored run too.”

It costs the Little Princess Trust at least £550 to make every wig so Molly-Rose also set out to raise that amount to let the charity use her hair as soon as possible.

So far, her total stands at around £675. To add to it, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/molly-rose0503.

To learn more about the work of the Little Princess Trust, go to www.littleprincesses.org.uk.