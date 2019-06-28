Fairfield Band to mark 40th year of Buxton Festival Fringe with special piece of music

Fairfield Band is to perform a special piece of music commissioned by the Buxton Festival Fringe to mark its 40th year.

The work by Charles Kitchen will be performed by the brass band during the occasion of the crowning of the Buxton Well Dressing Festival Queen on Sunday July 7 at St John’s Church at 3.15pm.



Entitled The Victorians, the piece reflects changes that affected the town during that era following the growth of the railways and the upheaval of the Industrial Revolution.

Fringe chair Keith Savage said: "The Fringe wants to acknowledge the contribution that brass bands have made to the life of Buxton over the past 170 years and having this new piece for the Fairfield Band seems like an ideal way of celebrating both 40 years of the Fringe and the brass band legacy."

This is the second piece of music commissioned for Fringe40. In May, Burbage Band premiered The Secrets of the Water by Alistair Harrison, a second-year student at the University of Salford, with a performance at Christ Church in Burbage.