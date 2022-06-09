Excitement building ahead of New Mills carnival return

The popular event will return this Saturday, June 11, after coronavirus restrictions meant it had to be cancelled for the last two years.

The carnival is organised by Visit New Mills and Sean Whewell from the committee said: “This is the town’s first real post covid party and I think everyone is looking forward to it.

"We had the Christmas lights switch on last year and a few streets had parties for the jubilee but the carnival brings the whole town together and that hasn’t happened since our last carnival in 2019.”

New Mills Carnival returns this Saturday

This year’s theme is superheroes and Sean is looking forward to seeing the parade full of colourful entries.

He said: “We decided the theme before covid but now we think we may see a different type of superhero like NHS workers, teachers, parents or even firefighters and police officers as well as the standard comic book heroes.”

The fun will start at 1pm as the procession leaves Market Street, and heads through the town before arriving at the Newtown Recreation Ground behind Swizzels.

And for those looking for the fun of the fair the rides will be set up on the recreation ground from Thursday June, 9.

Sean said: “We are not saying we are going to make the carnival bigger or better this year as we don’t.

"We are doing what we always do, which is putting on a timeless carnival that has continuity across the generations and brings people together.

"It’s a celebration of young and old and a chance for parents, grandparents and children – especially those who may never have seen a carnival before because of the lockdowns and restrictions – to go and have some timeless fun.”

The carnival costs between £5,000 and £6,000 to put on each year and Sean says it is through the programme advertising the event is able to run each year.

He added: “I don’t think people realise how much it costs to put on something like this.

"We have to pay for the piping bands, to close the road and even for the portable toilets so I really hope everyone can come out and support us on Saturday and chuck some money in the collection buckets.”