From the parade time to road closures here is everything you need to know about Chapel-en-le-Frith carnival.

The theme this year is ‘Historical events’ in line with the 800th anniversary of Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The carnival starts the celebrations and the parade will start at 1pm from Tenneco (Ferodo) car park along Hayfield Road, Market Street, High Street, Manchester Road, Long Lane to Chapel Leisure Centre.

A carnival committee spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce Chapel's very own Professional Boxer, European champion and Commonwealth champion Jack Massey will lead this year’s Chapel Carnival Parade on Saturday June, 21.”

Jack will be very kindly judging the floats alongside Craig from High Peak 1 and will also be on the carnival field at the Leisure Centre.

On the Carnival field/Car park at the Leisure Centre there will be family entertainment from the, Historia Normannis reenactment group, Northenden Pipe Band, the New Orleans Strollers, Rock Choir, Buxton Community Choir, Isaac Neilson, Roary the Dinosaur along with High Peak lots of stalls, and a facepainter.

There will also be hot food, a bar, doughnuts and sweets along with a huge Funfair with rides and attractions for all ages.

The carnival spokesperson said: “Back again this year to help everyone have a roarsome day will be Roary the T Rex dinosaur and his caveman companion, they will be joining the parade and will be at the Leisure Centre all afternoon.

“We are pleased to announce that the Historia Normannis Reenactment group will be joining us again at Chapel Carnival.

“They will be situated on the Carnival field at Chapel Leisure Centre and will be doing combat displays throughout the day.”

Entertainment on the field will start at 2pm with the Rock Choir, followed by the Queens arena at 2.15pm.

At 3pm the New Orleans Strollers will be entertaining crowds with the Northenden Pipe Band at 3.20pm and the Rock Choir at 3.40pm.

Buxton Community Choir will perform at 4pm and rounding off the entertainment will be Isaac Neilson at 4.20pm.

The fun fair opens at 11am and there is a competition to win five free rides on the Chapel Carnival Facebook page.