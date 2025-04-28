Everything you need to know about Buxton Spring Fair 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With hundreds of stalls, live music, classic cars, historical reenactments and circus skills, here's everything you need to know about Buxton Spring Fair this year.

Organiser Jane Fletcher and Trevor Zoppi are back once again with their event organising company J T Events.

Buxton Spring Fair is on Monday May, 5 starting at 10am when the stalls will open.

There will be activities and performances in Spring Gardens, The Crescent, The Slopes, The Square, Market Place and on the Bowling green area opposite the Old Hall Hotel.

Buxton Spring Fair brings thousands of people to the town. Photo Jason Chadwick

There will be three entertainment venues, the Market Place, the Crescent stage and Spring Gardens near Argos.

Jane said: “Kicking things off on the Market Place will be the Powderkegs Morris at 11am.

“Then the Billerettes at 11.30am followed by The Developers at 11.50am and the Two Left Handed Samba Band at 12.20pm.”

The Scripture band will follow at 12.45pm, then the Two Left Hands Puppets at 1.30pm and the Cassette Apes at 2pm.

Classic Cars for Spring Fair by the Old Hall Hotel. Photo David Dukesell

While The Hangtown Thieves and Rockin Red Rocket will play at 3pm and 4pm respectively.

Down in Spring Gardens Jane said the first performance will be the Powderkegs Morris at noon followed by the Rock Choir at 12.30pm.

“Then we have the Billerettes at 1pm, Buxton Community Choir at 1.30pm, another Powderkegs performance at 2pm while the Billerettes will come back at 2.30pm and lastly will be the Buxton Community Choir again at 3pm.”

Over on the Crescent stage Buxton Community Choir will start things off at 11am, followed by Laura Ann Bowers at 11.30am, and Dawson Dean at noon.

Rock Choir by the Crescent. Photo David Dukesell

Jane said: “Isaac Neilson will be performing at 1pm, then the Rock Choir at 1.45pm and The Hard Stuff at 2pm.”

The Chimeras will take to the stage at 3pm, with the Billerettes taking the 3.45pm slot and lastly Cheap Shades at 4pm.

Jane said: “There will also be entertainment throughout the day with the Historia Normannis Buxton re-enactment group, circus skills and face painting.

“Spring fair is unique to Buxton and a fantastic family day out with music, dancing, street performers, hot food, a bar, children’s rides, lots of stalls, circus skills, face painting and classic cars.

