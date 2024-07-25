'Everesting' wheelbarrow challenge for High Peak joiner highlighting mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a year of running challenges comes to an end for a High Peak dad his next feat is the most physically demanding yet and will see him climb the height of Everest while pushing a wheelbarrow.

Ben Brindley started his Wacky races last year and on Saturday he will be taking the wheelbarrow on a mammoth task - climbing Peaslow Lane between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Sparrow Pit 57 times which is the same height as Mount Everest.

Ben, who is a joiner and previously had troubles with his mental health, said: “This is it, the big one, the one everything has been building up to.

“It’s a huge challenge which is going to push to me to my very limits but I have been training for this all year so I think I’m ready.”

Ben Brindley and his wheelbarrow are taking on an Everesting challenge. Photo submitted

Ben started his challenge of completing sporting events with a wheelbarrow to show the mental load people carry with them at all times, especially those in the construction industry where people do not talk about how they are feeling as much.”

Over the year he has done half marathons and climbed Snowdon as well as the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

He said: “I had to go back and do Snowdon a second time as it was too windy the first time to complete it safely.

“I’ve run the 10kms and longer races too all with my wheelbarrow.

“It was always meant to be a conversation piece to raise awareness and get people talking about mental health.

“As the year has gone on I’ve had moments when people are recognising me and the barrow while we are out and it’s been great as it means more people are hearing about my journey and the reason why I’m doing it.”

Ben says there have been high points and lows this last year and his health has taken a hit as he suffered a chest infection for a while.

Ben will be starting his Everesting challenge at 7am on Saturday July, 27 and is inviting people to run a lap or two with him as he knocks off the 57 reps he needs to do.

All money raised is going to the Lighthouse charity which specialises in improving mental health in the construction trades.