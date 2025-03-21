Everest explorer and White Hall Outdoor Education Centre founder honoured with new exhibition

A new exhibition at White Hall honours the founding father of the education centre by showcasing his life as an Everest explorer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friends of White Hall have worked with the family of Sir Jack Longland to create a display which tells his story as he climbed Everest.

Andy Collier, from Friends of White Hall said: “We have created a display in memory of Sir Jack Longland and the 1933 Everest Exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack was an exceptionally talented climber and mountaineer and during the 1933 Everest expedition he demonstrated great leadership and courage when he led eight Sherpas down from Camp Six near the summit at 8350 metres 27,400ft in white-out conditions.”

Prince Philip with explorer Sir Jack at White Hall. Photo submitted

Sir Jack, one of country’s greatest rock and alpine climbers,subsequently had a career in education and among his many achievements, as Derbyshire Director of Education in 1951, he established White Hall Outdoor Education Centre, the country's first local authority Outdoor Pursuits Centre for young people.

This then became the catalyst for the creation of many other LEA centres across the country.

Since its establishment, more than a million people have taken part in residentials and adventurous activities courses at White Hall, enjoying many activities such as rock climbing, caving, mountain biking and canoeing, as well as using the centre’s onsite climbing wall, ropes course and zip wires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “Sir Jack’s family have kindly donated his clothing and equipment used in the 1933 exhibition and this is displayed alongside modern-day mountaineering equipment for contrast and comparison.

“The family have also made a generous donation to the ‘Friends of White Hall Centre’ charity for purchase of a suitable display case.”

The modern equipment has been donated by the ‘Outdoor Sports Company’, parent company of ‘Mountain Equipment’.

The display is in the Centre’s briefing room to ensure it has maximum exposure to all White Hall’s visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approximately 10,000 children and adults visit White Hall each year, and it is hoped the display will increase their awareness of Sir Jack Longland, his connection to Derbyshire as well as his mountaineering achievements.

Andy added: “It may also inspire them to follow in his footsteps.”