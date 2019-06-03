EU scientists test submersible drone by sending it down 1,000-foot flooded Peak District mine

A team of scientists have tested an underwater drone they hope will unearth Europe's untapped precious metals by sending it over 400 feet down the now-flooded Ecton Mine.

The drone - which measures about two-feet across - would be used to map and take samples from similar submerged mines across continental Europe at depths of up to 1,000 feet.

Ecton Mine - once the deepest mine in Britain and the source of 10 per cent of the world's copper supply - was chosen as the test site due to the complexity of its caverns.

Although its copper was exhausted in the 1860s members of the Ecton Mine Educational Trust (EMET) say the drone is likely to uncover precious industrial artefacts, such as small canal boats, trackway, tools and ladder-ways which were left behind when water pumps were turned off in the mid-nineteenth century.

At present over 70 per cent of copper is imported from outside the EU and the consortium of 12 organisations behind the drone - known as Underwater Explorer For Flooded Mines (UNEXMIN) - hope it will provide a cheap method of testing for minerals such as copper ore, zinc and bauxite.

EMET chairman Hugh Carson told how trustees felt 'terribly fortunate' that the drone scientists needed 'somewhere complicated and dangerous' for their trials.

He said: "It's a wonderful place and gets under your skin - it is seriously big.

"What is really interesting about this is that it is a national monument within the Peak District - you can't move a stone without permission.

"It's only a matter of time before we see the artefacts and canal level."

Hugh, 73, a former history teacher, told how the two prototype drones had discovered a cross-section between two shafts in the mine - the 1,000 feet Deep Ecton and Clayton pipes.

He said: "It's a wonderful place for people who are involved in industrial archaeology - what's most important for us is the industrial heritage still down there."

When the copper ore ran out in the 1860s the pumps that kept the mine accessible ceased pumping - leaving the mine flooded and archaeologists scratching their heads over what was left behind ever since.

EMET - formed to promote geology, mining and mineral extraction - inherited Ecton Mine from owner Geoff Cox.

The Trust provides the facilities for school and university teachers to run one-day or two-day field courses that introduce young people to subjects relevant to the minerals industry.

Hugh hopes the UNEXMIN team will return in September and uncover industrial relics which have been lost to since the mine flooded over 150 years ago.

For more information about EMET