Eroica Britannia 2019 - all you need to know

The Eroica Britannia event is taking place in Derbyshire this weekend - with a major change to previous years.

The festival, which is now in its sixth year, usually takes place over a weekend, but this year a one-off event of 500 riders is taking place on Sunday instead.

The changes are due to the 200th anniversary celebrations for Bakewell Show, which means the full weekend event can't take place at Bakewell Showground.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is Eroica Britannia?

The event celebrates vintage cycling, as well as Great British life and style.

What is happening with this year's event?

This year, instead of events and rides across the weekend, there will be one ride only. Open to just 500 riders, instead of the usual 4,500, Sunday's ride has already sold out.

The ride will take in some of the most beautiful landscape in the Peak District, and will also be recorded in order to create a film about the event.

This year's ride route

The 65-mile route starts from Water Street in Bakewell, before ending at the Peakender event at Bakewell Showground.

Riders will be setting off at 8am via a rolling, staggered start.

Completion is expected to take between three and five hours, with a planned lunch time in Monyash at the 35-mile point. Refreshments will also be provided en route.

Peakender Festival

Organisers of Eroica have teamed up with Peakender Festival, hosted by Thornbridge Brewery, and all ride places include free entry to the festival for Saturday and Sunday.

Rider registration

All riders must register at the Eroica Britannia camp located at the entrance of Peakender on Agricultural Way.

At registration riders will use their 500 Ride ticket - either printed out or downloaded to a device such as a smartphone - to get their numbered rider pack and their rider kit bag.

Rider registration is open from 12noon to 6pm on Saturday and from 6am to 8am on Sunday.

Parking

There is no official parking available this year. Riders are encouraged to arrive in good time and use one of the pay and display car parks in Bakewell.

Will Eroica Britannia be returning as a festival next year?

Yes. Organisers are planning to hold the full three-day event in 2020.

Any other information

For any other information about this year's event, see the Eroica Britannia website.

