Environmental concerns over Nestlé Waters’ new 4km pipe in Buxton ‘will be addressed’

A major bottled water company has promised environmental concerns surrounding its plans to install a new four kilometre underground pipe in Buxton will be addressed.

Earlier this month High Peak Borough Council granted permission for Nestlé Waters UK to build the pipe to transport water from Rockhead Spring to the south of Buxton, which the company has acquired, to its bottling plant facility on Waterswallows Lane.



The pipe would start at Rockhead Spring Pump House and follow a route that includes Bakewell Road, Redgap Lane, Daiseymere Lane and Waterswallows Lane.

Opponents to the development feared it would damage the environment and impact local wildlife, with the pipe passing through a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation, and also questioned whether the work would be carried out properly.

With construction of the underground pipe due to start “soon”, the company insisted environmental concerns would be addressed.

A Nestlé spokesperson said: “For the small section of the pipeline passing through a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the construction will be supervised by an ecological clerk approved by High Peak Borough Council.

“There will also be a programme of work to sensitively enhance the area that will be agreed with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

“We are also developing a comprehensive land management plan for the area around the Rockhead spring, and we will be working very closely with ecological and wildlife experts to make sure the spring and surrounding land is well looked after long into the future – this is necessary to guarantee the quality of water sourced from the spring.

“We are in close contact with High Peak Borough Council and local community groups and would be happy to discuss our plans with anyone.”



The Advertiser asked Nestlé how many additional jobs would be created through the addition of the new water source, but the company said it was too early to forecast any increase in production and what that could mean for future employment.

On concerns the new pipeline would lead to an increase in single-use plastics, the company failed to respond.