Entries open for 6.5mile White Hall Wiggle Race for Thomas Theyer Foundation

The annual White Hall Wiggle will be returning in April and entries are now open for the race which will see runners take a 1,364ft ascent while raising money for two local good causes.

The race is organised by the Thomas Theyer Foundation and money raised will be split between the Foundation and Friends of White Hall Centre charities.

Matthew Howarth, fundraising and events manager for Thomas Theyer Foundation, said: “The White Hall Wiggle is a tough but exhilarating multi terrain race covering 6.5-miles, which includes 1,364 feet of climbing and descending, accompanied by stunning views of the Peak District.

“The race starts from the White Hall Outdoor Education Centreb at 11am, doing a figure of 8 loop, down through Combs village and back up to White Hall.”

The Thomas Theyer Foundation was set up following the death of Thomas Samuel Theyer in 2013 and became a registered charity in 2015.

It supports children and young people with special educational needs and those experiencing difficult life circumstances, their families/carers.

Matthew said: “We recognise the many physical and mental health benefits of exercise and strive to increase access to exercise, in particular outdoor activities.

“We also provide the opportunity for breaks for these children and young people, their families and carers.”

Thomas and his sister Aimee both enjoyed trips to White Hall when they were at junior school. Thomas however did not stay overnight.

The dormitory sleeping arrangements were unsuitable for Thomas as he found it very overwhelming.

Additionally there are lots of stairs and corridors to negotiate.

One of the Foundation’s main projects has been to create a space where children who are not able to stay overnight can still use the facilities.

Funds are being raised to help cover the cost of a renovation of a cottage on the grounds to provide separate accessible accommodation for groups and the opportunity for families to experience respite breaks.

The White Hall Wiggle is open to anyone 18 or over.

Entry is £14 and places are still available so for a chance to tackle some serious hills in the Peak District and raise money for good causes sign up at thomastheyerfoundation.niftyentries.com/The-White-Hall-Wiggle-2025