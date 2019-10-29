Engineers continue work to fix burst water main in High Peak

Engineers are continuing to work on repairing a burst water main in the High Peak.

The burst water pipe is located off Waterswallows Road and is affecting supplies to residents in the SK23, SK17 and SK63 postcode areas.

Teams have been on site for most of the day, and are continuing to work on a fix.

Severn Trent Water said tankers were located on Crossings Road in Chapel-en-le-Frith where a three-way traffic light system has been set up at the junction of Crossings Road and Manchester Road to safeguard pedestrians and their workers.

The company said this morning that customers in the affected areas may find they have no water or lower water pressure than normal, and tankers were being brought in to keep customers on supply.

They added: "We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing."