Eighty-three new homes planned for Buxton

The council is set to submit plans for an 83 homes housing development in Fairfield - with 30 per cent of them earmarked for affordable housing.

Homes would be built off Granby Road on land owned by HPBC and allocated for housing under the local plan.

This comes after the government awarded High Peak Borough Council £467,600 through its £450m Local Authority Accelerated Construction Programme (LAAC).

High Peak Borough Council are using the funding to carry out pre-development work and apply for outline planning in order to accelerate the delivery of 83 two, three and four-bed homes on the site.

To prepare the site for a developer the council will carry out remediation work to effectively deliver a clean site to the market or an identified developer.

Remediation works covers work such as moving utilities, ground investigations, construction of a quarry bund, noise attenuation and necessary ecology studies to inform and design an acceptable scheme.

The council-led development is planned to build market confidence in Buxton and kick-start delivery of 700 new homes in the Buxton Eastern Growth area.

Councillor Anthony McKeown, leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “This is great news – the funding will enable us to get on with delivering some of these in-demand houses.

“I’m particularly pleased that at least a third of them will be much-need affordable homes and look forward to getting the scheme underway.”

Stephen Kinsella, Executive Director for Land at Homes England, said: “This funding will support High Peak Borough Council to accelerate housing delivery by enabling them to prepare this site for development and bring forward the construction of new homes incorporating modern methods of construction.”

High Peak Conservative Parliamentary candidate Robert Largan said: “This announcement will enable High Peak Borough Council to build 83 new homes in High Peak - helping more people to get on the housing ladder and contribute to the government’s plans to build 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s.”

Speaking about the news Ruth George MP said the move was welcome - with around 2,000 ‘individuals and families’ on a housing waiting list.

She said: “I’m pleased to see that High Peak Council is leading on this development.

“A large part of my case work involves local families in need of housing so I see what a great need there is that the council can’t fulfil at present and that has a huge impact on people waiting in unsuitable accommodation, borrowing friends’ sofas, and even families sleeping on floors.

“With around 2,000 local individuals and families on the housing waiting list I know the Labour leadership at High Peak Council will be looking to build as many affordable homes as possible.”