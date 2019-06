Families descended on Edale last Sunday for its fun-packed country day - including everything from falconry and sheep shearing to Punch and Judy and vintage tractors.

As well as traditional countryside entertainment the day also featured a barber exhibiting decorative shearing skills on humans.

Sisters Florance and Mog Noble show off their Balloon creations.

For children there were circus skills, a bouncy slide and a fun dog show. There was also a range of arts and crafts, food stalls and a bar.

Where did you get that hat? Samantha Deakin tries on a hat watched by her uncle David Ball.